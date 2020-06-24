407 N Vance Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bedroom, 1 bath home recently updated. This home is move-in ready! Home has 2 driveways, a deck and a large yard. Up to 2 pets allowed, no more than 10 pounds each. Pet fee of $250 per pet AND a $25 monthly pet fee PER PET.