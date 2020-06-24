All apartments in Gastonia
407 N Vance Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

407 N Vance Street

407 North Vance Street · No Longer Available
Location

407 North Vance Street, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom, 1 bath home recently updated. This home is move-in ready! Home has 2 driveways, a deck and a large yard. Up to 2 pets allowed, no more than 10 pounds each. Pet fee of $250 per pet AND a $25 monthly pet fee PER PET.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
limit: 2
fee: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 N Vance Street have any available units?
407 N Vance Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 407 N Vance Street have?
Some of 407 N Vance Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 N Vance Street currently offering any rent specials?
407 N Vance Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 N Vance Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 407 N Vance Street is pet friendly.
Does 407 N Vance Street offer parking?
Yes, 407 N Vance Street offers parking.
Does 407 N Vance Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 N Vance Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 N Vance Street have a pool?
No, 407 N Vance Street does not have a pool.
Does 407 N Vance Street have accessible units?
No, 407 N Vance Street does not have accessible units.
Does 407 N Vance Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 N Vance Street does not have units with dishwashers.
