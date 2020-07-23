405 W 5th Avenue

Amenities

AVAILABLE TO SHOW! - Beautiful 5 bedroom home in the Historic York Chester District. This home features original heart of pine hardwood floors throughout, fireplace in living room w/original rough hewn mantle, coffered ceiling in dining room, bay window in dining room, lots of closets & storage options, rocking chair front porch, white picket fence, and deck. Master bathroom has granite counter tops and double sinks, soaker tub, marble mosaic tile, new exhaust fan. Upstairs bathroom has new marble tile floor, original claw foot tub, and pedestal sink. Kitchen appliances and washer/dryer to stay for courtesy use. On street parking and parking behind the house. Lawn care is provided by homeowner.



There's just so much to love about this house! Call today - this house won't last long.



**Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion with a non-refundable $350 per pet fee.



