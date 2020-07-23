All apartments in Gastonia
Location

405 West 5th Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 405 W 5th Avenue · Avail. now

$1,800

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2025 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
AVAILABLE TO SHOW! - Beautiful 5 bedroom home in the Historic York Chester District. This home features original heart of pine hardwood floors throughout, fireplace in living room w/original rough hewn mantle, coffered ceiling in dining room, bay window in dining room, lots of closets & storage options, rocking chair front porch, white picket fence, and deck. Master bathroom has granite counter tops and double sinks, soaker tub, marble mosaic tile, new exhaust fan. Upstairs bathroom has new marble tile floor, original claw foot tub, and pedestal sink. Kitchen appliances and washer/dryer to stay for courtesy use. On street parking and parking behind the house. Lawn care is provided by homeowner.

There's just so much to love about this house! Call today - this house won't last long.

**Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion with a non-refundable $350 per pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 W 5th Avenue have any available units?
405 W 5th Avenue has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 405 W 5th Avenue have?
Some of 405 W 5th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 W 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
405 W 5th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 W 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 W 5th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 405 W 5th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 405 W 5th Avenue offers parking.
Does 405 W 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 405 W 5th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 W 5th Avenue have a pool?
No, 405 W 5th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 405 W 5th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 405 W 5th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 405 W 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 W 5th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
