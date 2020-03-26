All apartments in Gastonia
325 N Vance St

325 North Vance Street
325 North Vance Street, Gastonia, NC 28052

pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2/1 House! Great deal and a must see! - 2 bedroom house!

Submit guest card at www.pmcoreusa.com TODAY for a showing or call us at 980-533-0988

(RLNE4659699)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 N Vance St have any available units?
325 N Vance St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 325 N Vance St currently offering any rent specials?
325 N Vance St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 N Vance St pet-friendly?
Yes, 325 N Vance St is pet friendly.
Does 325 N Vance St offer parking?
No, 325 N Vance St does not offer parking.
Does 325 N Vance St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 N Vance St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 N Vance St have a pool?
No, 325 N Vance St does not have a pool.
Does 325 N Vance St have accessible units?
No, 325 N Vance St does not have accessible units.
Does 325 N Vance St have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 N Vance St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 325 N Vance St have units with air conditioning?
No, 325 N Vance St does not have units with air conditioning.
