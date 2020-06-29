All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 319 4th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
319 4th Avenue
Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM

319 4th Avenue

319 East 4th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

319 East 4th Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
Property Amenities
Large Living room with great open concept good size on both bedrooms and bathrooms

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 4th Avenue have any available units?
319 4th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 319 4th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
319 4th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 4th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 319 4th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 319 4th Avenue offer parking?
No, 319 4th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 319 4th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 4th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 4th Avenue have a pool?
No, 319 4th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 319 4th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 319 4th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 319 4th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 319 4th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 319 4th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 4th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Apartments with ParkingGastonia Cheap Places
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College