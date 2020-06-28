3161 Spring Valley Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spring Valley Town Homes offer spacious 2 and 3 bedroom townhome-style apartments and as well as 2 bedroom garden-style apartments.

Conveniently located near I-85 and close to shops, grocery, and restaurants.



Available Now: Apt 3161-4

Two bedroom one bath townhouse-style apt.



Move In Special: Half Off 1st Month's rent with 6 month lease!!

Tenants pay for electricity and gas.

Water, sewer and garbage pickup are included in rent.



Laundry facility on premises!



Non-dangerous breed pets are welcome (2 pet max)

$250 pet fee and $20 pet rent per pet.



Photos are representative and may not be the photos of the actual unit.

Apt comes unfurnished.



Professionally managed by SRP Management.

Access a self showing & apply through

www.srpmanagement.net.



Rental Terms: Rent: $735, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $735, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.