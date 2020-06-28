All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated October 28 2019 at 2:07 PM

3161 Spring Valley Drive

3161 Spring Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3161 Spring Valley Drive, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spring Valley Town Homes offer spacious 2 and 3 bedroom townhome-style apartments and as well as 2 bedroom garden-style apartments.
Conveniently located near I-85 and close to shops, grocery, and restaurants.

Available Now: Apt 3161-4
Two bedroom one bath townhouse-style apt.

Move In Special: Half Off 1st Month's rent with 6 month lease!!
Tenants pay for electricity and gas.
Water, sewer and garbage pickup are included in rent.

Laundry facility on premises!

Non-dangerous breed pets are welcome (2 pet max)
$250 pet fee and $20 pet rent per pet.

Photos are representative and may not be the photos of the actual unit.
Apt comes unfurnished.

Professionally managed by SRP Management.
Access a self showing & apply through
www.srpmanagement.net.

Rental Terms: Rent: $735, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $735, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3161 Spring Valley Drive have any available units?
3161 Spring Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 3161 Spring Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3161 Spring Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3161 Spring Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3161 Spring Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3161 Spring Valley Drive offer parking?
No, 3161 Spring Valley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3161 Spring Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3161 Spring Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3161 Spring Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 3161 Spring Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3161 Spring Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 3161 Spring Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3161 Spring Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3161 Spring Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3161 Spring Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3161 Spring Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
