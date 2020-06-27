3154 Spring Valley Drive

Amenities
Welcome to Spring Valley Town Homes in Gastonia!
Spring Valley Town Homes offer spacious 2 and 3 bedroom townhome-style apartments and as well as 2 bedroom garden-style apartments.
Conveniently located near I-85 and close to shops, grocery, and restaurants.
Move In Special: Half Off 1st Month's rent with 12 month lease!!
Tenants pay for electricity and gas.
Water, sewer and garbage pickup are included in rent.
Laundry facility on premises!
*Does NOT come furnished
Non-dangerous breed pets are welcome (2 pet max)
$250 pet fee and $20 pet rent per pet.
Professionally managed by SRP Management
www.srpmanagement.net
Photos are representative and may not be the photos of the actual unit.
Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $750, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.