Last updated April 22 2020 at 6:35 PM

307 South Myrtle School Road

307 South Myrtle School Road · (877) 751-1677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

307 South Myrtle School Road, Gastonia, NC 28052

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,135

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1456 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
ENJOY HALF OFF A FULL MONTH OF RENT WITH A 12 MONTH LEASE EXECUTED PRIOR TO 3/15/20

Located in lovely Gastonia, North Carolina, this pleasantly cozy three bedroom home is looking for a new resident. Recently made over. features include fresh paint, brand new kitchen appliances, and new flooring.Other nicities include a separate dining area off the kitchen, a carport, and a great backyard space. Minutes from downtown and easy access to the interstate with food, shopping, and more! All this newly refinished home needs is a great resident, so don't hesitate to view and apply today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 South Myrtle School Road have any available units?
307 South Myrtle School Road has a unit available for $1,135 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 307 South Myrtle School Road currently offering any rent specials?
307 South Myrtle School Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 South Myrtle School Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 307 South Myrtle School Road is pet friendly.
Does 307 South Myrtle School Road offer parking?
Yes, 307 South Myrtle School Road does offer parking.
Does 307 South Myrtle School Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 South Myrtle School Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 South Myrtle School Road have a pool?
No, 307 South Myrtle School Road does not have a pool.
Does 307 South Myrtle School Road have accessible units?
No, 307 South Myrtle School Road does not have accessible units.
Does 307 South Myrtle School Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 South Myrtle School Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 307 South Myrtle School Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 307 South Myrtle School Road does not have units with air conditioning.
