307 South Myrtle School Road

Amenities

pet friendly carport recently renovated

ENJOY HALF OFF A FULL MONTH OF RENT WITH A 12 MONTH LEASE EXECUTED PRIOR TO 3/15/20



Located in lovely Gastonia, North Carolina, this pleasantly cozy three bedroom home is looking for a new resident. Recently made over. features include fresh paint, brand new kitchen appliances, and new flooring.Other nicities include a separate dining area off the kitchen, a carport, and a great backyard space. Minutes from downtown and easy access to the interstate with food, shopping, and more! All this newly refinished home needs is a great resident, so don't hesitate to view and apply today!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**