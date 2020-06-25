All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

302 Osceola

302 Osceola St · No Longer Available
Location

302 Osceola St, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE3738706)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 Osceola have any available units?
302 Osceola doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 302 Osceola currently offering any rent specials?
302 Osceola is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Osceola pet-friendly?
No, 302 Osceola is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 302 Osceola offer parking?
No, 302 Osceola does not offer parking.
Does 302 Osceola have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 Osceola does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Osceola have a pool?
No, 302 Osceola does not have a pool.
Does 302 Osceola have accessible units?
No, 302 Osceola does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Osceola have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 Osceola does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 302 Osceola have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 Osceola does not have units with air conditioning.
