3000 Sweet Apple Dr, Gastonia, NC 28034 Applecreek Village
Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 full bath like new rental in Dallas. Oversized master with 2 car garage. Stunning 5 bedroom 3 bath home in Dallas. Chefs dream kitchen, oversized master bedroom and 2 car garage in quiet Apple Orchard subdivision
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3000 Sweet Apple Drive have any available units?
3000 Sweet Apple Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 3000 Sweet Apple Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3000 Sweet Apple Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.