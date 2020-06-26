All apartments in Gastonia
3000 Sweet Apple Drive
Last updated June 25 2019 at 10:09 PM

3000 Sweet Apple Drive

3000 Sweet Apple Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3000 Sweet Apple Dr, Gastonia, NC 28034
Applecreek Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 full bath like new rental in Dallas. Oversized master with 2 car garage.
Stunning 5 bedroom 3 bath home in Dallas. Chefs dream kitchen, oversized master bedroom and 2 car garage in quiet Apple Orchard subdivision

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3000 Sweet Apple Drive have any available units?
3000 Sweet Apple Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 3000 Sweet Apple Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3000 Sweet Apple Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3000 Sweet Apple Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3000 Sweet Apple Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 3000 Sweet Apple Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3000 Sweet Apple Drive offers parking.
Does 3000 Sweet Apple Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3000 Sweet Apple Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3000 Sweet Apple Drive have a pool?
No, 3000 Sweet Apple Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3000 Sweet Apple Drive have accessible units?
No, 3000 Sweet Apple Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3000 Sweet Apple Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3000 Sweet Apple Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3000 Sweet Apple Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3000 Sweet Apple Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
