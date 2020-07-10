All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated May 7 2020 at 6:07 AM

2721 Crescent Lane

2721 Crescent Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2721 Crescent Lane, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Great place for family with kids. Spacious front and back yard to play around.
Large covered back porch with concrete patio and a 2-story storage building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2721 Crescent Lane have any available units?
2721 Crescent Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 2721 Crescent Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2721 Crescent Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2721 Crescent Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2721 Crescent Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 2721 Crescent Lane offer parking?
No, 2721 Crescent Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2721 Crescent Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2721 Crescent Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2721 Crescent Lane have a pool?
No, 2721 Crescent Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2721 Crescent Lane have accessible units?
No, 2721 Crescent Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2721 Crescent Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2721 Crescent Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2721 Crescent Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2721 Crescent Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

