2704 Crawford Ave
Last updated March 10 2020 at 8:05 AM
2704 Crawford Ave
2704 Crawford Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2704 Crawford Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Gastonia. New renovated with updated appliances and spacious rooms. Please call 704-807-1414 ext 2 to schedule a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2704 Crawford Ave have any available units?
2704 Crawford Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gastonia, NC
.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gastonia Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2704 Crawford Ave have?
Some of 2704 Crawford Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2704 Crawford Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2704 Crawford Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2704 Crawford Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2704 Crawford Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2704 Crawford Ave offer parking?
No, 2704 Crawford Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2704 Crawford Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2704 Crawford Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2704 Crawford Ave have a pool?
No, 2704 Crawford Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2704 Crawford Ave have accessible units?
No, 2704 Crawford Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2704 Crawford Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2704 Crawford Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
