All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 2704 Crawford Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
2704 Crawford Ave
Last updated March 10 2020 at 8:05 AM

2704 Crawford Ave

2704 Crawford Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2704 Crawford Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Gastonia. New renovated with updated appliances and spacious rooms. Please call 704-807-1414 ext 2 to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2704 Crawford Ave have any available units?
2704 Crawford Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2704 Crawford Ave have?
Some of 2704 Crawford Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2704 Crawford Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2704 Crawford Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2704 Crawford Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2704 Crawford Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2704 Crawford Ave offer parking?
No, 2704 Crawford Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2704 Crawford Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2704 Crawford Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2704 Crawford Ave have a pool?
No, 2704 Crawford Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2704 Crawford Ave have accessible units?
No, 2704 Crawford Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2704 Crawford Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2704 Crawford Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Apartments with ParkingGastonia Cheap Places
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College