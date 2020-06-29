2646 Amber Crest Drive

Amenities

Great 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in west Gastonia with a 2 car garage!!! On the first floor of the home, you will find a formal dining room, a living room/office, a spacious family room with vaulted ceilings, plenty of windows to let in natural light, a gas log fireplace, and a large TV niche. There is also a half bathroom and a laundry room. The nicely equipped kitchen features custom tile counter tops, a pantry, bar, & a breakfast area. Upstairs, you will find a large master suite with vaulted ceilings, a private bath with garden tub, separate shower, dual vanities, & a walk-in closet. There are 2 additional bedrooms with ample closet space and a large bonus room. Convenient to I-85, Franklin Boulevard, & Crowders Mountain State Park.