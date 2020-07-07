All apartments in Gastonia
2635 Amber Crest Dr
2635 Amber Crest Dr

2635 Amber Crest Drive · No Longer Available
2635 Amber Crest Drive, Gastonia, NC 28052
Fawnbrook

pet friendly
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Move in by 5/15 you could qualify for reduced deposit!

SELF-TOUR - Gastonia - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom - Single Family Home - Spacious Floor Plan, 2 Car Garage, Large back yard perfect for entertaining!!

Bottom Line Property Management produces clean, safe and functional rental properties and we are proud to serve the NC & SC region. We stand by the product that we put out on the market. All properties are leased in as-is condition. To apply or browse our full inventory, please go to www.rentbottomline.com. All persons 18+ must submit an application and pay $75 non-refundable application fee to apply and be screened for criminal, rental and income to debt ratio. Please contact the office or view our website for further specifics on qualifying for a rental property with us. Pets conditional with owner approval, max of 3. No restricted breeds (see website for a list) $200 fee per pet is non-refundable, per pet. $20/mo pet rent. Unless otherwise specified in this ad, all utilities are to be considered the responsibility of the resident and will be scheduled for disconnect for the day the lease begins.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 2635 Amber Crest Dr have any available units?
2635 Amber Crest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 2635 Amber Crest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2635 Amber Crest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2635 Amber Crest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2635 Amber Crest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2635 Amber Crest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2635 Amber Crest Dr offers parking.
Does 2635 Amber Crest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2635 Amber Crest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2635 Amber Crest Dr have a pool?
No, 2635 Amber Crest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2635 Amber Crest Dr have accessible units?
No, 2635 Amber Crest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2635 Amber Crest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2635 Amber Crest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2635 Amber Crest Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2635 Amber Crest Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

