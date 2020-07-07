2635 Amber Crest Dr

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Move in by 5/15 you could qualify for reduced deposit!



SELF-TOUR - Gastonia - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom - Single Family Home - Spacious Floor Plan, 2 Car Garage, Large back yard perfect for entertaining!!



Bottom Line Property Management produces clean, safe and functional rental properties and we are proud to serve the NC & SC region. We stand by the product that we put out on the market. All properties are leased in as-is condition. To apply or browse our full inventory, please go to www.rentbottomline.com. All persons 18+ must submit an application and pay $75 non-refundable application fee to apply and be screened for criminal, rental and income to debt ratio. Please contact the office or view our website for further specifics on qualifying for a rental property with us. Pets conditional with owner approval, max of 3. No restricted breeds (see website for a list) $200 fee per pet is non-refundable, per pet. $20/mo pet rent. Unless otherwise specified in this ad, all utilities are to be considered the responsibility of the resident and will be scheduled for disconnect for the day the lease begins.