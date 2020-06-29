Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 2520 Crescent Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
2520 Crescent Lane
Last updated May 2 2019 at 12:14 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2520 Crescent Lane
2520 Crescent Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2520 Crescent Ln, Gastonia, NC 28052
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2520 Crescent Lane Available 05/15/19 COMING SOON! Roomy 4 Bed/2 Bath! Vaulted Ceilings - Wood flooring throughout!!
Kitchen and bath has new vinyl flooring!
Updated electric! Updated plumbing!
Vaulted Ceilings!
Stainless steel fridge
(RLNE3595553)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2520 Crescent Lane have any available units?
2520 Crescent Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gastonia, NC
.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gastonia Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2520 Crescent Lane have?
Some of 2520 Crescent Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2520 Crescent Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2520 Crescent Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2520 Crescent Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2520 Crescent Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2520 Crescent Lane offer parking?
No, 2520 Crescent Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2520 Crescent Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2520 Crescent Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2520 Crescent Lane have a pool?
No, 2520 Crescent Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2520 Crescent Lane have accessible units?
No, 2520 Crescent Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2520 Crescent Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2520 Crescent Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Walker's Ridge
1100 Robinwood Rd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
Crowder Townhomes
1926 Hartford Dr
Gastonia, NC 28052
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054
Similar Pages
Gastonia 1 Bedrooms
Gastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Cheap Places
Gastonia Dog Friendly Apartments
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Huntersville, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Davidson, NC
Lake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SC
Mount Holly, NC
Tega Cay, SC
Pineville, NC
Clover, SC
Denver, NC
Chester, SC
Waxhaw, NC
Apartments Near Colleges
Spartanburg Community College
Wofford College
York Technical College
Catawba College
Catawba Valley Community College