Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
246 N Scruggs
Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:34 AM

246 N Scruggs

246 North Scruggs Street · No Longer Available
Location

246 North Scruggs Street, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
246 N Scruggs Available 04/22/19 COMING SOON! - Single-Family Home!

1 bed/1 Bath

Off-Street Private Parking

Includes Appliances (Stove + Fridge)

Close to Local Restaurants!!

(RLNE3613825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 246 N Scruggs have any available units?
246 N Scruggs doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 246 N Scruggs currently offering any rent specials?
246 N Scruggs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 N Scruggs pet-friendly?
No, 246 N Scruggs is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 246 N Scruggs offer parking?
Yes, 246 N Scruggs offers parking.
Does 246 N Scruggs have units with washers and dryers?
No, 246 N Scruggs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 N Scruggs have a pool?
No, 246 N Scruggs does not have a pool.
Does 246 N Scruggs have accessible units?
No, 246 N Scruggs does not have accessible units.
Does 246 N Scruggs have units with dishwashers?
No, 246 N Scruggs does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 246 N Scruggs have units with air conditioning?
No, 246 N Scruggs does not have units with air conditioning.
