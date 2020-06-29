All apartments in Gastonia
2417 East Ozark Avenue - 3

2417 East Ozark Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2417 East Ozark Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Great location, decent sized office and retail space. last one unit left out. Hurry up will not last long.
Great traffic count, 2003 build, spacious well take care of.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2417 East Ozark Avenue - 3 have any available units?
2417 East Ozark Avenue - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 2417 East Ozark Avenue - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
2417 East Ozark Avenue - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2417 East Ozark Avenue - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 2417 East Ozark Avenue - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 2417 East Ozark Avenue - 3 offer parking?
No, 2417 East Ozark Avenue - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 2417 East Ozark Avenue - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2417 East Ozark Avenue - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2417 East Ozark Avenue - 3 have a pool?
No, 2417 East Ozark Avenue - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 2417 East Ozark Avenue - 3 have accessible units?
No, 2417 East Ozark Avenue - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2417 East Ozark Avenue - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2417 East Ozark Avenue - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2417 East Ozark Avenue - 3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2417 East Ozark Avenue - 3 has units with air conditioning.

