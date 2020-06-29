All apartments in Gastonia
2313 South New Hope Road Unit A
Last updated March 18 2020 at 1:54 AM

2313 South New Hope Road Unit A

2313 South New Hope Road · No Longer Available
Location

2313 South New Hope Road, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
One Bedroom Home with Screened in Porch! - You will love this cozy 1 bedroom home in Gastonia, located off of S. New Hope Road.

This home has everything you need and is tucked away in a neighborhood setting. It comes with a screened in porch, so you can enjoy all the seasons in your backyard. Don't miss out on this home and unbeatable location!

This home rents for $775 and the deposit is $725. Pets are conditional

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: If you are interested in viewing this property, please visit our office at 201 E. Main Ave. in Downtown Gastonia between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm. Our office is located at the intersection of E Main Ave and Oakland St. We offer overnight key rentals Monday-Thursday with a $40 cash key deposit and a picture ID. No appointment is necessary. Please e-mail or call with specific questions that were not answered for you with this propertys information. Real estate law does not permit us to comment on the safety or quality of a neighborhood, so we will be unable to assist you with this type of question. If you are inquiring from out of town, please understand that you must visit the property first before you are permitted to apply- no exceptions. You can have a trusted friend or family member visit in your place if necessary. We thank you kindly for your cooperation in these matters, and look forward to assisting you in the future!

$50 application fee per adult / $75 per married couple
Property Matters Realty, LLC performs a criminal, civil and credit background check, current employment check and current and past rental history check, National Terrorist Database and Sex Offenders Registry check on every one of our applicants and residents over the age of 18.

Property Matters Realty, LLC
Phone: 704-861-0833
Fax: 704-861-0783
www.propertymattersrealty.com
Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE5587952)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

