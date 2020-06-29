All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

222 Proctor Street

222 Proctor Street · No Longer Available
Location

222 Proctor Street, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A must see Traditional charm at its finest in the quaint town of Gastonia ! Enjoy the inviting front porch while you relax with your favorite beverage and visit with people in this quiet neighborhood.

The cook in your family will feel right at home in the spacious kitchen with fresh flooring, clean appliances, counters and spacious cabinetry.

This Home Has A lot to Offer! See For Yourself Today!

**Washer & Dryer Hook-up**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Proctor Street have any available units?
222 Proctor Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 222 Proctor Street currently offering any rent specials?
222 Proctor Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Proctor Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 Proctor Street is pet friendly.
Does 222 Proctor Street offer parking?
No, 222 Proctor Street does not offer parking.
Does 222 Proctor Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 Proctor Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Proctor Street have a pool?
No, 222 Proctor Street does not have a pool.
Does 222 Proctor Street have accessible units?
No, 222 Proctor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Proctor Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 Proctor Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 222 Proctor Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 Proctor Street does not have units with air conditioning.

