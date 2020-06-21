All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated June 18 2020 at 2:00 PM

215 S. Church Street

215 South Church Street · No Longer Available
Location

215 South Church Street, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautifully quaint home located in growing downtown Gastonia. Completely remodeld kitchen and bathroom. Schedule your self-access tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 S. Church Street have any available units?
215 S. Church Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 215 S. Church Street currently offering any rent specials?
215 S. Church Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 S. Church Street pet-friendly?
No, 215 S. Church Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 215 S. Church Street offer parking?
No, 215 S. Church Street does not offer parking.
Does 215 S. Church Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 S. Church Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 S. Church Street have a pool?
No, 215 S. Church Street does not have a pool.
Does 215 S. Church Street have accessible units?
No, 215 S. Church Street does not have accessible units.
Does 215 S. Church Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 S. Church Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 S. Church Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 S. Church Street does not have units with air conditioning.
