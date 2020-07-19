All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2103 Flint Ln

2103 Flint Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2103 Flint Lane, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
3 BR, 2 BA home in convenient location. Equipped with range, refrigerator, and central heat/air.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2103 Flint Ln have any available units?
2103 Flint Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2103 Flint Ln have?
Some of 2103 Flint Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2103 Flint Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2103 Flint Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2103 Flint Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2103 Flint Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 2103 Flint Ln offer parking?
No, 2103 Flint Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2103 Flint Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2103 Flint Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2103 Flint Ln have a pool?
No, 2103 Flint Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2103 Flint Ln have accessible units?
No, 2103 Flint Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2103 Flint Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2103 Flint Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
