All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 209 N Ransom.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
209 N Ransom
Last updated November 19 2019 at 5:22 AM

209 N Ransom

209 N Ransom St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

209 N Ransom St, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1 Bedroom 1 Bath unit currently available for move-in. Recently refreshed flooring and paint throughout. Located for easy commuting!

+25 Additional for Water

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 N Ransom have any available units?
209 N Ransom doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 209 N Ransom currently offering any rent specials?
209 N Ransom is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 N Ransom pet-friendly?
No, 209 N Ransom is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 209 N Ransom offer parking?
No, 209 N Ransom does not offer parking.
Does 209 N Ransom have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 N Ransom does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 N Ransom have a pool?
No, 209 N Ransom does not have a pool.
Does 209 N Ransom have accessible units?
No, 209 N Ransom does not have accessible units.
Does 209 N Ransom have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 N Ransom does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 209 N Ransom have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 N Ransom does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Crowder Townhomes
1926 Hartford Dr
Gastonia, NC 28052
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
Walker's Ridge
1100 Robinwood Rd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Cheap PlacesGastonia Dog Friendly Apartments
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College