2075 Argon Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2075 Argon Ln

2075 Aragon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2075 Aragon Lane, Gastonia, NC 28056
Bryan Mews

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,448 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

&bull; Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
&bull; One-year lease minimum
&bull; Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
&bull; Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
&bull; Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
&bull; Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
&bull; Maximum two animals allowed
&bull; Equal Housing Opportunity
&bull; Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
&bull; Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
&bull; Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenanc

(RLNE4587420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

