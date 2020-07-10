All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated July 8 2019 at 10:33 PM

207 N Ransom Street

207 N Ransom St · No Longer Available
Location

207 N Ransom St, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Five Things Residents love about this home
-Southern low country style home!
-Great floor-plan with spacious living area!
-Updated Flooring!
-Large Living Room

This home is located in the charming city of Gastonia, and is perfect for anyone looking for a nice clean home with great features! Inside, you are welcomed by a great sized family room featuring sparkling floors ! All Bedrooms offer plenty of space and well sized closets. In the back of the home you will find a large open kitchen which will be perfect for cooking and gatherings.

Outside, enjoy cool spring days onthe peaceful backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 N Ransom Street have any available units?
207 N Ransom Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 207 N Ransom Street currently offering any rent specials?
207 N Ransom Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 N Ransom Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 N Ransom Street is pet friendly.
Does 207 N Ransom Street offer parking?
No, 207 N Ransom Street does not offer parking.
Does 207 N Ransom Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 N Ransom Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 N Ransom Street have a pool?
No, 207 N Ransom Street does not have a pool.
Does 207 N Ransom Street have accessible units?
No, 207 N Ransom Street does not have accessible units.
Does 207 N Ransom Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 N Ransom Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 N Ransom Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 N Ransom Street does not have units with air conditioning.

