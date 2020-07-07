All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 207 Forest Hill Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
207 Forest Hill Lane
Last updated January 9 2020 at 3:45 AM

207 Forest Hill Lane

207 Forest Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

207 Forest Hill Lane, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Forest Hill Lane have any available units?
207 Forest Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 207 Forest Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
207 Forest Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Forest Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 207 Forest Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 207 Forest Hill Lane offer parking?
No, 207 Forest Hill Lane does not offer parking.
Does 207 Forest Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Forest Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Forest Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 207 Forest Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 207 Forest Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 207 Forest Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Forest Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 Forest Hill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 Forest Hill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 Forest Hill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054
Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Apartments with ParkingGastonia Cheap Places
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College