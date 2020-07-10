Rent Calculator
All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 203 Meadow Drive.
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
203 Meadow Drive
Last updated September 25 2019 at 3:22 AM
1 of 9
203 Meadow Drive
203 Meadow Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
203 Meadow Drive, Gastonia, NC 28054
Amenities
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom, Hardwood floors through out, large level fenced in backyard, close to 321 and I-85, and shopping centers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 203 Meadow Drive have any available units?
203 Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gastonia, NC
.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gastonia Rent Report
.
What amenities does 203 Meadow Drive have?
Some of 203 Meadow Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, ceiling fan, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 203 Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
203 Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 203 Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gastonia
.
Does 203 Meadow Drive offer parking?
No, 203 Meadow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 203 Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 203 Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 203 Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 203 Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 Meadow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
