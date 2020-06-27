All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 200 W main Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
200 W main Avenue
Last updated March 5 2020 at 9:49 PM

200 W main Avenue

200 West Main Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

200 West Main Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Historic Downtown Gastonia. Incredible Location. Private entrance. Updated with hardwood floors. Beautiful view. More like a New York Loft apartment. If you don't need a lot of room but great atmosphere and low rent this is your place.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 W main Avenue have any available units?
200 W main Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 200 W main Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
200 W main Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 W main Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 200 W main Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 200 W main Avenue offer parking?
No, 200 W main Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 200 W main Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 W main Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 W main Avenue have a pool?
No, 200 W main Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 200 W main Avenue have accessible units?
No, 200 W main Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 200 W main Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 W main Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 W main Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 W main Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Apartments with ParkingGastonia Cheap Places
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College