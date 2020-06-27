Historic Downtown Gastonia. Incredible Location. Private entrance. Updated with hardwood floors. Beautiful view. More like a New York Loft apartment. If you don't need a lot of room but great atmosphere and low rent this is your place.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 200 W main Avenue have any available units?
200 W main Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 200 W main Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
200 W main Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.