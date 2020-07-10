All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 1918 Winget Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
1918 Winget Street
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:35 PM

1918 Winget Street

1918 Winget Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1918 Winget Street, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment, Available Now!

SPECIAL- HALF OF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!

Included:
-Stove
-Refrigerator

Tenant is responsible for supplying own window unit.

You can access a self showing & apply through www.srpmanagement.net.

Application fee is non refundable.
Not pets allowed!

Rental Terms: Rent: $650, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $650, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1918 Winget Street have any available units?
1918 Winget Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 1918 Winget Street currently offering any rent specials?
1918 Winget Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1918 Winget Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1918 Winget Street is pet friendly.
Does 1918 Winget Street offer parking?
No, 1918 Winget Street does not offer parking.
Does 1918 Winget Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1918 Winget Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1918 Winget Street have a pool?
No, 1918 Winget Street does not have a pool.
Does 1918 Winget Street have accessible units?
No, 1918 Winget Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1918 Winget Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1918 Winget Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1918 Winget Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1918 Winget Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crowder Townhomes
1926 Hartford Dr
Gastonia, NC 28052
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Walker's Ridge
1100 Robinwood Rd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Cheap PlacesGastonia Dog Friendly Apartments
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College