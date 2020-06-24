Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 1900 Mountainbrook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
1900 Mountainbrook Drive
Last updated April 10 2019 at 7:49 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1900 Mountainbrook Drive
1900 Mountainbrook Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1900 Mountainbrook Drive, Gastonia, NC 28052
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Great ranch home with nice kitchen, wood-look tile flooring and Berber carpet. Large yard and carport. Very clean.
(RLNE4766192)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1900 Mountainbrook Drive have any available units?
1900 Mountainbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gastonia, NC
.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gastonia Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1900 Mountainbrook Drive have?
Some of 1900 Mountainbrook Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1900 Mountainbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1900 Mountainbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 Mountainbrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1900 Mountainbrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1900 Mountainbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1900 Mountainbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 1900 Mountainbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1900 Mountainbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 Mountainbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 1900 Mountainbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1900 Mountainbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 1900 Mountainbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 Mountainbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1900 Mountainbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Similar Pages
Gastonia 1 Bedrooms
Gastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Apartments with Parking
Gastonia Cheap Places
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Huntersville, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Davidson, NC
Lake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SC
Mount Holly, NC
Tega Cay, SC
Pineville, NC
Clover, SC
Denver, NC
Chester, SC
Waxhaw, NC
Apartments Near Colleges
Spartanburg Community College
Wofford College
York Technical College
Catawba College
Catawba Valley Community College