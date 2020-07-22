Beautiful remodeled home with amenities and great updates throughout the 2bd/2bth home. Schedule appointment to see this great property; contact us M-F 9am-5pm 704-807-1414 Ext 2 or visit us at carolinaapm.propertyware.com to complete an application. Application Fee will be charged and all applicants subject to credit/background check; security deposit of up to 2X monthly rent may be required upon approval.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1846 Mcguire St have any available units?
1846 Mcguire St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1846 Mcguire St have?
Some of 1846 Mcguire St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1846 Mcguire St currently offering any rent specials?
1846 Mcguire St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1846 Mcguire St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1846 Mcguire St is pet friendly.
Does 1846 Mcguire St offer parking?
No, 1846 Mcguire St does not offer parking.
Does 1846 Mcguire St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1846 Mcguire St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1846 Mcguire St have a pool?
No, 1846 Mcguire St does not have a pool.
Does 1846 Mcguire St have accessible units?
No, 1846 Mcguire St does not have accessible units.
Does 1846 Mcguire St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1846 Mcguire St does not have units with dishwashers.