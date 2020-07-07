All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated April 9 2019 at 2:27 PM

1811 Maxton Avenue

1811 Maxton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1811 Maxton Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Five Things Residents love about this home
-Southern low country style home!
-Great floor-plan with spacious living area!
-Large Deck!
-Open yard!
-Great Size Kitchen

This home is located in the charming city of Gastonia. This home is perfect for anyone who is looking for a nice clean home with great features! This home offers a phenomenal fenced backyard with a wonderful wood deck that is perfect for gatherings and more.
Inside, you will find high ceilings and cleaning flooring throughout. The bedrooms are greatly sized with comfortable closet space!

[Pets Allowed]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1811 Maxton Avenue have any available units?
1811 Maxton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 1811 Maxton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1811 Maxton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1811 Maxton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1811 Maxton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1811 Maxton Avenue offer parking?
No, 1811 Maxton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1811 Maxton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1811 Maxton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1811 Maxton Avenue have a pool?
No, 1811 Maxton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1811 Maxton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1811 Maxton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1811 Maxton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1811 Maxton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1811 Maxton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1811 Maxton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

