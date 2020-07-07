1811 Maxton Avenue

Amenities
Five Things Residents love about this home
-Southern low country style home!
-Great floor-plan with spacious living area!
-Large Deck!
-Open yard!
-Great Size Kitchen
This home is located in the charming city of Gastonia. This home is perfect for anyone who is looking for a nice clean home with great features! This home offers a phenomenal fenced backyard with a wonderful wood deck that is perfect for gatherings and more.
Inside, you will find high ceilings and cleaning flooring throughout. The bedrooms are greatly sized with comfortable closet space!
[Pets Allowed]