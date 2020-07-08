Newly renovated home in Charlotte area; 3bdrm/2bath. Schedule your appointment now to see this great property. Contact us M-F 9am-5pm 704-807-1414 Ext 2. To fill out application, please visit us at carolinaapm.propertyware.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1724 W Davidson Ave have any available units?
1724 W Davidson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1724 W Davidson Ave have?
Some of 1724 W Davidson Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1724 W Davidson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1724 W Davidson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1724 W Davidson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1724 W Davidson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1724 W Davidson Ave offer parking?
No, 1724 W Davidson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1724 W Davidson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1724 W Davidson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1724 W Davidson Ave have a pool?
No, 1724 W Davidson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1724 W Davidson Ave have accessible units?
No, 1724 W Davidson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1724 W Davidson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1724 W Davidson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)