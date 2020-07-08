1724 W Davidson Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly renovated home in Charlotte area; 3bdrm/2bath.

Schedule your appointment now to see this great property. Contact us M-F 9am-5pm 704-807-1414 Ext 2.

To fill out application, please visit us at carolinaapm.propertyware.com