1720 Trexlar Ave
Location

1720 Trexlar Ave, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1720 Trexlar Ave Available 07/05/19 Coming Soon! Please excuse our dust as contractors finish final punch list items! 2 bed/ 1 ba home! - Coming Soon! Please excuse our dust as contractors finish final punch list items! 2 bed/ 1 ba home!

(RLNE3704315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 Trexlar Ave have any available units?
1720 Trexlar Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 1720 Trexlar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1720 Trexlar Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 Trexlar Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1720 Trexlar Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1720 Trexlar Ave offer parking?
No, 1720 Trexlar Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1720 Trexlar Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1720 Trexlar Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 Trexlar Ave have a pool?
No, 1720 Trexlar Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1720 Trexlar Ave have accessible units?
No, 1720 Trexlar Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 Trexlar Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1720 Trexlar Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1720 Trexlar Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1720 Trexlar Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
