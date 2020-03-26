All apartments in Gastonia
1720 Hollybrook Avenue

1720 Hollybrook Ave
Location

1720 Hollybrook Ave, Gastonia, NC 28054
Willow Creek

Amenities

garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,783 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to

(RLNE5537089)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 Hollybrook Avenue have any available units?
1720 Hollybrook Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 1720 Hollybrook Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1720 Hollybrook Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 Hollybrook Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1720 Hollybrook Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 1720 Hollybrook Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1720 Hollybrook Avenue offers parking.
Does 1720 Hollybrook Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1720 Hollybrook Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 Hollybrook Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1720 Hollybrook Avenue has a pool.
Does 1720 Hollybrook Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1720 Hollybrook Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 Hollybrook Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1720 Hollybrook Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1720 Hollybrook Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1720 Hollybrook Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
