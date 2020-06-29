1628 Rolling Meadow Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

3 Bedroom Home in Gastonia with Spacious Yard! - This home will not last long! This is a great 3 bedroom brick home with a spacious front and back yard. The master bedroom has a private half bathroom, and the hall bathroom has a glassed in shower. Your washer and dryer connections are conveniently located in the hallway near the bedrooms. There is a large front porch as well as a back patio and a storage shed.



This home rents for $950 and the security deposit is $900.



IMPORTANT INFORMATION: If you are interested in viewing this property, please visit our office at 201 E. Main Ave. in Downtown Gastonia between 9:00am and 5:00pm. Our office is located at the intersection of E Main Avenue and Oakland Street. We offer overnight key rentals Mondays through Thursdays with a $40 cash key deposit and a picture ID. No appointment is necessary. Please e-mail or call with specific questions that are not answered for you with this propertys information. Real estate law does not permit us to comment on the safety or quality of a neighborhood, so we will be unable to assist you with this type of question. If you are inquiring from out of town, please understand that you must visit the property first before you are permitted to apply- no exceptions. You can have a trusted friend or family member visit in your place if necessary. We thank you for your cooperation and look forward to assisting you soon!



$50 application fee per adult / $75 per married couple

Property Matters Realty, LLC performs a criminal, civil and credit background check, current employment check and current and past rental history check, National Terrorist Database and Sex Offenders Registry check on every one of our applicants and residents over the age of 18.



Property Matters Realty, LLC

Phone: 704-861-0833

Fax: 704-861-0783

www.propertymattersrealty.com

Equal Housing Opportunity



(RLNE2513556)