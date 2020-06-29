All apartments in Gastonia
1628 Rolling Meadow Lane
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

1628 Rolling Meadow Lane

1628 Rolling Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1628 Rolling Meadow Lane, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom Home in Gastonia with Spacious Yard! - This home will not last long! This is a great 3 bedroom brick home with a spacious front and back yard. The master bedroom has a private half bathroom, and the hall bathroom has a glassed in shower. Your washer and dryer connections are conveniently located in the hallway near the bedrooms. There is a large front porch as well as a back patio and a storage shed.

This home rents for $950 and the security deposit is $900.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: If you are interested in viewing this property, please visit our office at 201 E. Main Ave. in Downtown Gastonia between 9:00am and 5:00pm. Our office is located at the intersection of E Main Avenue and Oakland Street. We offer overnight key rentals Mondays through Thursdays with a $40 cash key deposit and a picture ID. No appointment is necessary. Please e-mail or call with specific questions that are not answered for you with this propertys information. Real estate law does not permit us to comment on the safety or quality of a neighborhood, so we will be unable to assist you with this type of question. If you are inquiring from out of town, please understand that you must visit the property first before you are permitted to apply- no exceptions. You can have a trusted friend or family member visit in your place if necessary. We thank you for your cooperation and look forward to assisting you soon!

$50 application fee per adult / $75 per married couple
Property Matters Realty, LLC performs a criminal, civil and credit background check, current employment check and current and past rental history check, National Terrorist Database and Sex Offenders Registry check on every one of our applicants and residents over the age of 18.

Property Matters Realty, LLC
Phone: 704-861-0833
Fax: 704-861-0783
www.propertymattersrealty.com
Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE2513556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1628 Rolling Meadow Lane have any available units?
1628 Rolling Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1628 Rolling Meadow Lane have?
Some of 1628 Rolling Meadow Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1628 Rolling Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1628 Rolling Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1628 Rolling Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1628 Rolling Meadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 1628 Rolling Meadow Lane offer parking?
No, 1628 Rolling Meadow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1628 Rolling Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1628 Rolling Meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1628 Rolling Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 1628 Rolling Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1628 Rolling Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 1628 Rolling Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1628 Rolling Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1628 Rolling Meadow Lane has units with dishwashers.
