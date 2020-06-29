All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 1621 Rolling Meadow Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
1621 Rolling Meadow Lane
Last updated June 1 2020 at 2:40 PM

1621 Rolling Meadow Lane

1621 Rolling Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1621 Rolling Meadow Lane, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Now available for viewing is a recently acquired 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom split level home. Home offers wood flooring throughout, brand new appliances, upgraded lighting and new blinds. This home also has a large partially fenced backyard with a storage building.

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1621 Rolling Meadow Lane have any available units?
1621 Rolling Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 1621 Rolling Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1621 Rolling Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 Rolling Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1621 Rolling Meadow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1621 Rolling Meadow Lane offer parking?
No, 1621 Rolling Meadow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1621 Rolling Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1621 Rolling Meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 Rolling Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 1621 Rolling Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1621 Rolling Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 1621 Rolling Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 Rolling Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1621 Rolling Meadow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1621 Rolling Meadow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1621 Rolling Meadow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054
Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Apartments with ParkingGastonia Cheap Places
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College