Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

1610 Berry Street

1610 Berry Street · No Longer Available
Location

1610 Berry Street, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home with Fenced in Yard! - You are going to love this newly renovated 3 bedroom and 1 bath home! This home has everything you need!!

This home has beautiful wood flooring and updates throughout! You will love the huge master bedroom with ceiling fan and large renovated bathroom! The kitchen is spacious and has a separate area for a dining table. The walk in attic is perfect for all your storage needs. Off street parking and a fenced in backyard! Pets are conditional at this property! No smoking allowed inside!

This home rents for $875 and the security deposit is $825.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: If you are interested in viewing this property, please visit our office at 201 E. Main Ave. in Downtown Gastonia between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm. Our office is located at the intersection of E Main Ave and Oakland St. We offer overnight key rentals Monday-Thursday with a $40 cash key deposit and a picture ID. No appointment is necessary. Please e-mail or call with specific questions that were not answered for you with this propertys information. Real estate law does not permit us to comment on the safety or quality of a neighborhood, so we will be unable to assist you with this type of question. If you are inquiring from out of town, please understand that you must visit the property first before you are permitted to apply- no exceptions. You can have a trusted friend or family member visit in your place if necessary. We thank you kindly for your cooperation in these matters, and look forward to assisting you in the future!

$50 application fee per adult / $75 per married couple

Property Matters Realty, LLC performs a criminal, civil and credit background check, current employment check and current and past rental history check, National Terrorist Database and Sex Offenders Registry check on every one of our applicants and residents over the age of 18.

Property Matters Realty, LLC
Phone: 704-861-0833
Fax: 704-861-0783
www.propertymattersrealty.com
Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE5391959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 Berry Street have any available units?
1610 Berry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1610 Berry Street have?
Some of 1610 Berry Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1610 Berry Street currently offering any rent specials?
1610 Berry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 Berry Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1610 Berry Street is pet friendly.
Does 1610 Berry Street offer parking?
Yes, 1610 Berry Street offers parking.
Does 1610 Berry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1610 Berry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 Berry Street have a pool?
No, 1610 Berry Street does not have a pool.
Does 1610 Berry Street have accessible units?
No, 1610 Berry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 Berry Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1610 Berry Street has units with dishwashers.

