1610 Berry Street

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home with Fenced in Yard! - You are going to love this newly renovated 3 bedroom and 1 bath home! This home has everything you need!!



This home has beautiful wood flooring and updates throughout! You will love the huge master bedroom with ceiling fan and large renovated bathroom! The kitchen is spacious and has a separate area for a dining table. The walk in attic is perfect for all your storage needs. Off street parking and a fenced in backyard! Pets are conditional at this property! No smoking allowed inside!



This home rents for $875 and the security deposit is $825.



IMPORTANT INFORMATION: If you are interested in viewing this property, please visit our office at 201 E. Main Ave. in Downtown Gastonia between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm. Our office is located at the intersection of E Main Ave and Oakland St. We offer overnight key rentals Monday-Thursday with a $40 cash key deposit and a picture ID. No appointment is necessary. Please e-mail or call with specific questions that were not answered for you with this propertys information. Real estate law does not permit us to comment on the safety or quality of a neighborhood, so we will be unable to assist you with this type of question. If you are inquiring from out of town, please understand that you must visit the property first before you are permitted to apply- no exceptions. You can have a trusted friend or family member visit in your place if necessary. We thank you kindly for your cooperation in these matters, and look forward to assisting you in the future!



$50 application fee per adult / $75 per married couple



Property Matters Realty, LLC performs a criminal, civil and credit background check, current employment check and current and past rental history check, National Terrorist Database and Sex Offenders Registry check on every one of our applicants and residents over the age of 18.



