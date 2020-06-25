All apartments in Gastonia
1565 Brett Shane Court
1565 Brett Shane Court

1565 Brett Shane Court · No Longer Available
Location

1565 Brett Shane Court, Gastonia, NC 28052
Village at Fifth

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice cul-de-sac home, located at The Villages at 5th. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, open floor plan with over 1,600 square feet. Attached 1 care garage and formal dining room. All appliances are a courtesy use only, ( electric range/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator washer/dryer & over the range microwave).

Call / Email us today!
704-827-0801 / Rentals@leproperties.com

*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion with a $250 non-refundable per pet fee.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1565 Brett Shane Court have any available units?
1565 Brett Shane Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1565 Brett Shane Court have?
Some of 1565 Brett Shane Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1565 Brett Shane Court currently offering any rent specials?
1565 Brett Shane Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1565 Brett Shane Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1565 Brett Shane Court is pet friendly.
Does 1565 Brett Shane Court offer parking?
Yes, 1565 Brett Shane Court offers parking.
Does 1565 Brett Shane Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1565 Brett Shane Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1565 Brett Shane Court have a pool?
No, 1565 Brett Shane Court does not have a pool.
Does 1565 Brett Shane Court have accessible units?
No, 1565 Brett Shane Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1565 Brett Shane Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1565 Brett Shane Court has units with dishwashers.
