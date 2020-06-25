1565 Brett Shane Court

Amenities
Nice cul-de-sac home, located at The Villages at 5th. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, open floor plan with over 1,600 square feet. Attached 1 care garage and formal dining room. All appliances are a courtesy use only, ( electric range/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator washer/dryer & over the range microwave).
704-827-0801 / Rentals@leproperties.com
*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion with a $250 non-refundable per pet fee.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.