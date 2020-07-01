1530 Seigle Avenue Unit E

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony some paid utils

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry

One Bedroom Apartment Available Now - 55 and over community in Gastonia! - elcome Home!



You will love this quaint community in Gastonia, residents must be 55 and over!



This home is a one bedroom and has beautiful cabinetry, designated dining area, and the bathroom is attached to the bedroom. The porch is extra large, so you can sit outside and enjoy the nice weather!



This home is all Electric. The water, sewer, trash, and lawn care are all included. This home will accept Section 8, but not mandatory. Laundry facility is onsite for your convenience!



This home rents for $650 and the security deposit is $600.



IMPORTANT INFORMATION: If you are interested in viewing this property, please visit our office at 201 E. Main Ave. in Downtown Gastonia between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm. Our office is located at the intersection of E Main Ave and Oakland St. We offer overnight key rentals Monday-Thursday with a $40 cash key deposit and a picture ID. No appointment is necessary. Please e-mail or call with specific questions that were not answered for you with this propertys information. Real estate law does not permit us to comment on the safety or quality of a neighborhood, so we will be unable to assist you with this type of question. If you are inquiring from out of town, please understand that you must visit the property first before you are permitted to apply- no exceptions. You can have a trusted friend or family member visit in your place if necessary. We thank you kindly for your cooperation in these matters, and look forward to assisting you in the future!



$50 application fee per adult / $75 per married couple

Property Matters Realty, LLC performs a criminal, civil and credit background check, current employment check and current and past rental history check, National Terrorist Database and Sex Offenders Registry check on every one of our applicants and residents over the age of 18.



Property Matters Realty, LLC

Phone: 704-861-0833

Fax: 704-861-0783

www.propertymattersrealty.com

Equal Housing Opportunity



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5692891)