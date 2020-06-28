All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 1526 Union Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
1526 Union Road
Last updated March 25 2020 at 7:42 PM

1526 Union Road

1526 Union Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1526 Union Road, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

When rental becomes available (confirm availability date above), it will be set up for self-scheduled viewing at your convenience without the need to make an appointment. There is a lock box on the door with the key inside. You will need to register at www.Rently.com to get access to the lock box code. Once at the Rently website, type in the address of the property and you will be walked through the process to either register or, if already registered, to obtain the lock box code. The code you receive from Rently is good for one-time only for entry.

The property has washer/dryer connections. We provide the following: Fridge, stove and dishwasher. Utilities are tenant responsibility. Security deposit is the same as one month’s rent.

All applications must be done online at our website www.jonesmgtrealty.com by going to available rentals, find the rental, and click “apply now”.

**ALL APPLICATIONS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE ONCE SUBMITTED**
**PLEASE NOTE, WE WILL NEVER ASK FOR SECURITY DEPOSIT TO BE DEPOSITED AT ANY BANK PRIOR TO YOU ACCEPTING KEYS. WE MUST FIRST RECEIVE AN ONLINE APPLICATION THROUGH OUR WEBSITE AND VERIFY IT MEETS ALL OF THE BELOW CRITERIA**

1. A $50 application fee for each person over the age of 18 who will be living in the property.
2. A credit score greater than 600 for each applicant. Credit reporting provided by Experian FICO
3. Verification of income which must be at least 3 times the rent amount for each applicant - time on job 1 year minimum.
4. A background check, evictions record check, and a search for outstanding judgments.
5. All applicants must meet the qualifications individually.
6. Co-signers are not permitted.

Pets: Pet must be under 35lbs (fully grown weight), no aggressive-breeds as defined by NC House Bill 956, uploaded document of recent pet vet record (showing current rabies info) required with application for the screening process + photo of pet. 1 pet maximum.
$250.00 non-refundable pet fee + $15.00 per month pet rent

If you have any questions, please contact our office at 704-857-7355 or 704-786-1360

Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1526 Union Road have any available units?
1526 Union Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1526 Union Road have?
Some of 1526 Union Road's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1526 Union Road currently offering any rent specials?
1526 Union Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1526 Union Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1526 Union Road is pet friendly.
Does 1526 Union Road offer parking?
No, 1526 Union Road does not offer parking.
Does 1526 Union Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1526 Union Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1526 Union Road have a pool?
No, 1526 Union Road does not have a pool.
Does 1526 Union Road have accessible units?
No, 1526 Union Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1526 Union Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1526 Union Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Apartments with ParkingGastonia Cheap Places
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College