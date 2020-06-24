All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

1512 Robbins Street

1512 Robbins Street · No Longer Available
Location

1512 Robbins Street, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Two Bedroom Home - Hardwood Floors - Updated Kitchen and Bathroom - Fenced in Yard!! - Welcome Home!

You will LOVE this two bedroom and one bath home.

Your updated eat-in kitchen is equipped with a stove and refrigerator and NEW kitchen cabinets and counter tops. You will love the grey and white color scheme throughout the home, hardwood floors, and ceiling fans in the bedrooms and living room. The master bedroom has a HUGE walk in closet! Separate laundry room off the kitchen and large fenced in back yard. This updated home will not last long!

This home rents for $895 and the security deposit is $845. Pets are conditional!

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: If you are interested in viewing this property, please visit our office at 201 E. Main Ave. in Downtown Gastonia between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm. Our office is located at the intersection of E Main Ave and Oakland St. We offer overnight key rentals Monday-Thursday with a $40 cash key deposit and a picture ID. No appointment is necessary. Please e-mail or call with specific questions that were not answered for you with this propertys information. Real estate law does not permit us to comment on the safety or quality of a neighborhood, so we will be unable to assist you with this type of question. If you are inquiring from out of town, please understand that you must visit the property first before you are permitted to apply- no exceptions. You can have a trusted friend or family member visit in your place if necessary. We thank you kindly for your cooperation in these matters, and look forward to assisting you in the future!

$50 application fee per adult / $75 per married couple
Property Matters Realty, LLC performs a criminal, civil and credit background check, current employment check and current and past rental history check, National Terrorist Database and Sex Offenders Registry check on every one of our applicants and residents over the age of 18.

Property Matters Realty, LLC
Phone: 704-861-0833
Fax: 704-861-0783
www.propertymattersrealty.com
Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE4784669)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 Robbins Street have any available units?
1512 Robbins Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1512 Robbins Street have?
Some of 1512 Robbins Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 Robbins Street currently offering any rent specials?
1512 Robbins Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 Robbins Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1512 Robbins Street is pet friendly.
Does 1512 Robbins Street offer parking?
No, 1512 Robbins Street does not offer parking.
Does 1512 Robbins Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1512 Robbins Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 Robbins Street have a pool?
No, 1512 Robbins Street does not have a pool.
Does 1512 Robbins Street have accessible units?
No, 1512 Robbins Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 Robbins Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1512 Robbins Street does not have units with dishwashers.
