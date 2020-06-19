All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 1512 Green Circle Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
1512 Green Circle Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

1512 Green Circle Drive

1512 Green Circle Drive · (704) 861-0833
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1512 Green Circle Drive, Gastonia, NC 28054

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1512 Green Circle Drive · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1341 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedroom Home with Basement! - Welcome Home!

This home has hardwood floors, a nice open kitchen with large windows, three bedrooms are located upstairs and an additional bedroom is in the basement. You will love all the storage in the basement!

This home rents for $895 and the deposit is $845.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: If you are interested in viewing this property, please visit our office at 201 E. Main Ave. in Downtown Gastonia between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm. Our office is located at the intersection of E Main Ave and Oakland St. We offer overnight key rentals Monday-Thursday with a $40 cash key deposit and a picture ID. No appointment is necessary. Please e-mail or call with specific questions that were not answered for you with this property’s information. Real estate law does not permit us to comment on the safety or quality of a neighborhood, so we will be unable to assist you with this type of question. If you are inquiring from out of town, please understand that you must visit the property first before you are permitted to apply- no exceptions. You can have a trusted friend or family member visit in your place if necessary. We thank you kindly for your cooperation in these matters, and look forward to assisting you in the future!

$50 application fee per adult / $75 per married couple
Property Matters Realty, LLC performs a criminal, civil and credit background check, current employment check and current and past rental history check, National Terrorist Database and Sex Offenders Registry check on every one of our applicants and residents over the age of 18.

Property Matters Realty, LLC
Phone: 704-861-0833
Fax: 704-861-0783
www.propertymattersrealty.com
Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE4505789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 Green Circle Drive have any available units?
1512 Green Circle Drive has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1512 Green Circle Drive have?
Some of 1512 Green Circle Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 Green Circle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1512 Green Circle Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 Green Circle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1512 Green Circle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1512 Green Circle Drive offer parking?
No, 1512 Green Circle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1512 Green Circle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1512 Green Circle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 Green Circle Drive have a pool?
No, 1512 Green Circle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1512 Green Circle Drive have accessible units?
No, 1512 Green Circle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 Green Circle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1512 Green Circle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1512 Green Circle Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Apartments with ParkingGastonia Cheap Places
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity