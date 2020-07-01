Great Open Floor Plan With Large Bedrooms. This Quality Built Home Was Designed For Low Maintenance. Level Corner Lot; Concrete Drive ; New Heat Unit 2019; New Carpet Throughout. Copy link below for virtual tour https://tours.virtuance.com/1567553?idx=1
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 149 Winget Circle have any available units?
149 Winget Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 149 Winget Circle have?
Some of 149 Winget Circle's amenities include parking, carpet, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 Winget Circle currently offering any rent specials?
149 Winget Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.