149 Winget Circle
Last updated April 22 2020 at 1:20 PM

149 Winget Circle

149 Winget Circle · No Longer Available
Location

149 Winget Circle, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

parking
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great Open Floor Plan With Large Bedrooms. This Quality Built Home Was Designed For Low Maintenance. Level Corner Lot; Concrete Drive ; New Heat Unit 2019; New Carpet Throughout. Copy link below for virtual tour
https://tours.virtuance.com/1567553?idx=1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 Winget Circle have any available units?
149 Winget Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 149 Winget Circle have?
Some of 149 Winget Circle's amenities include parking, carpet, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 Winget Circle currently offering any rent specials?
149 Winget Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 Winget Circle pet-friendly?
No, 149 Winget Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 149 Winget Circle offer parking?
Yes, 149 Winget Circle offers parking.
Does 149 Winget Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 149 Winget Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 Winget Circle have a pool?
No, 149 Winget Circle does not have a pool.
Does 149 Winget Circle have accessible units?
No, 149 Winget Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 149 Winget Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 149 Winget Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

