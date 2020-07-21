Rent Calculator
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
1433 Westbrook Circle
Last updated November 1 2019 at 6:08 AM
1433 Westbrook Circle
No Longer Available
Location
1433 Westbrook Circle, Gastonia, NC 28052
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
www.cherieburris.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 5 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1433 Westbrook Circle have any available units?
1433 Westbrook Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gastonia, NC
.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gastonia Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1433 Westbrook Circle have?
Some of 1433 Westbrook Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1433 Westbrook Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1433 Westbrook Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1433 Westbrook Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1433 Westbrook Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gastonia
.
Does 1433 Westbrook Circle offer parking?
No, 1433 Westbrook Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1433 Westbrook Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1433 Westbrook Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1433 Westbrook Circle have a pool?
No, 1433 Westbrook Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1433 Westbrook Circle have accessible units?
No, 1433 Westbrook Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1433 Westbrook Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1433 Westbrook Circle has units with dishwashers.
