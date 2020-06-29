All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:06 AM

1415 Bryant Street

1415 Bryant Street · No Longer Available
Location

1415 Bryant Street, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
- Washer and Dryer comes with unit

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5485495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 Bryant Street have any available units?
1415 Bryant Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 1415 Bryant Street currently offering any rent specials?
1415 Bryant Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 Bryant Street pet-friendly?
No, 1415 Bryant Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 1415 Bryant Street offer parking?
No, 1415 Bryant Street does not offer parking.
Does 1415 Bryant Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1415 Bryant Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 Bryant Street have a pool?
No, 1415 Bryant Street does not have a pool.
Does 1415 Bryant Street have accessible units?
No, 1415 Bryant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 Bryant Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1415 Bryant Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1415 Bryant Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1415 Bryant Street does not have units with air conditioning.
