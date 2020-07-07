All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 1323 Ware Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
1323 Ware Ave
Last updated November 28 2019 at 8:44 AM

1323 Ware Ave

1323 Ware Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1323 Ware Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1323 Ware Ave have any available units?
1323 Ware Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 1323 Ware Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1323 Ware Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1323 Ware Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1323 Ware Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 1323 Ware Ave offer parking?
No, 1323 Ware Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1323 Ware Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1323 Ware Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1323 Ware Ave have a pool?
No, 1323 Ware Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1323 Ware Ave have accessible units?
No, 1323 Ware Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1323 Ware Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1323 Ware Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1323 Ware Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1323 Ware Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
Crowder Townhomes
1926 Hartford Dr
Gastonia, NC 28052
Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Walker's Ridge
1100 Robinwood Rd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Cheap PlacesGastonia Dog Friendly Apartments
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College