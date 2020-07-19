All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 1322 Ware.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
1322 Ware
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1322 Ware

1322 Ware Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1322 Ware Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1322 Ware Available 03/11/19 COMING SOON! - COMING SOON!

(RLNE4039411)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1322 Ware have any available units?
1322 Ware doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 1322 Ware currently offering any rent specials?
1322 Ware is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1322 Ware pet-friendly?
No, 1322 Ware is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 1322 Ware offer parking?
No, 1322 Ware does not offer parking.
Does 1322 Ware have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1322 Ware does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1322 Ware have a pool?
No, 1322 Ware does not have a pool.
Does 1322 Ware have accessible units?
No, 1322 Ware does not have accessible units.
Does 1322 Ware have units with dishwashers?
No, 1322 Ware does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1322 Ware have units with air conditioning?
No, 1322 Ware does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crowder Townhomes
1926 Hartford Dr
Gastonia, NC 28052
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Walker's Ridge
1100 Robinwood Rd
Gastonia, NC 28054

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Cheap PlacesGastonia Dog Friendly Apartments
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCShelby, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College