Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
1322 Ware
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1322 Ware
1322 Ware Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1322 Ware Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1322 Ware Available 03/11/19 COMING SOON! - COMING SOON!
(RLNE4039411)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1322 Ware have any available units?
1322 Ware doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gastonia, NC
.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gastonia Rent Report
.
Is 1322 Ware currently offering any rent specials?
1322 Ware is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1322 Ware pet-friendly?
No, 1322 Ware is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gastonia
.
Does 1322 Ware offer parking?
No, 1322 Ware does not offer parking.
Does 1322 Ware have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1322 Ware does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1322 Ware have a pool?
No, 1322 Ware does not have a pool.
Does 1322 Ware have accessible units?
No, 1322 Ware does not have accessible units.
Does 1322 Ware have units with dishwashers?
No, 1322 Ware does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1322 Ware have units with air conditioning?
No, 1322 Ware does not have units with air conditioning.
