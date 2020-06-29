All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 1317 Ware Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
1317 Ware Ave
Last updated February 27 2020 at 8:38 AM

1317 Ware Ave

1317 Ware Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1317 Ware Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 Ware Ave have any available units?
1317 Ware Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 1317 Ware Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1317 Ware Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 Ware Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1317 Ware Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 1317 Ware Ave offer parking?
No, 1317 Ware Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1317 Ware Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 Ware Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 Ware Ave have a pool?
No, 1317 Ware Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1317 Ware Ave have accessible units?
No, 1317 Ware Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 Ware Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1317 Ware Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1317 Ware Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1317 Ware Ave has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Crowder Townhomes
1926 Hartford Dr
Gastonia, NC 28052
Walker's Ridge
1100 Robinwood Rd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Cheap PlacesGastonia Dog Friendly Apartments
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College