Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
1317 W May Ave
Last updated December 17 2019 at 8:57 AM

1317 W May Ave

1317 West May Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1317 West May Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated home in Gastonia area; 2bdrm/2bath.
Beautiful remodeled home with amenities and great updates throughout.
Pet friendly!
Schedule appointment to see this great property; contact us M-F 9am-5pm 704-807-1414 Ext 2 or visit us at carolinaapm.propertyware.com to complete an application.
Application Fee will be charged and all applicants subject to credit/background check; security deposit of up to 2X monthly rent may be required upon approval

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 W May Ave have any available units?
1317 W May Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1317 W May Ave have?
Some of 1317 W May Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 W May Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1317 W May Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 W May Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1317 W May Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1317 W May Ave offer parking?
No, 1317 W May Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1317 W May Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 W May Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 W May Ave have a pool?
No, 1317 W May Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1317 W May Ave have accessible units?
No, 1317 W May Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 W May Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1317 W May Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

