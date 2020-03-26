All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 1302 Lineberger Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
1302 Lineberger Avenue
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:23 AM

1302 Lineberger Avenue

1302 Lineberger Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1302 Lineberger Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute two bedroom duplex with hardwood floors! - You will LOVE this two bedroom and one bath home.

This home has hardwood floors throughout, ample cabinets for storage, and ceiling fans in the bedrooms and living room.

Private driveway, large front porch, and a quaint backyard! Lawn maintenance is included in your rent!

This home rents for $725 and the security deposit is $675. Pets are conditional.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: If you are interested in viewing this property, please visit our office at 201 E. Main Ave. in Downtown Gastonia between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm. Our office is located at the intersection of E Main Ave and Oakland St. We offer overnight key rentals Monday-Thursday with a $40 cash key deposit and a picture ID. No appointment is necessary. Please e-mail or call with specific questions that were not answered for you with this propertys information. Real estate law does not permit us to comment on the safety or quality of a neighborhood, so we will be unable to assist you with this type of question. If you are inquiring from out of town, please understand that you must visit the property first before you are permitted to apply- no exceptions. You can have a trusted friend or family member visit in your place if necessary. We thank you kindly for your cooperation in these matters, and look forward to assisting you in the future!

$50 application fee per adult / $75 per married couple
Property Matters Realty, LLC performs a criminal, civil and credit background check, current employment check and current and past rental history check, National Terrorist Database and Sex Offenders Registry check on every one of our applicants and residents over the age of 18.

Property Matters Realty, LLC
Phone: 704-861-0833
Fax: 704-861-0783
www.propertymattersrealty.com
Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE4730428)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 Lineberger Avenue have any available units?
1302 Lineberger Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1302 Lineberger Avenue have?
Some of 1302 Lineberger Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 Lineberger Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1302 Lineberger Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 Lineberger Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1302 Lineberger Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1302 Lineberger Avenue offer parking?
No, 1302 Lineberger Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1302 Lineberger Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1302 Lineberger Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 Lineberger Avenue have a pool?
No, 1302 Lineberger Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1302 Lineberger Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1302 Lineberger Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 Lineberger Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1302 Lineberger Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054
Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Apartments with ParkingGastonia Cheap Places
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College