Completely remodeled! Stunning kitchen, beautiful floors throughout, very spacious bedrooms. All freshly painted and ready for move in! Adorable quiet fenced in back yard, close to shopping, dining, etc.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1219 Golf Course Drive have any available units?
1219 Golf Course Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1219 Golf Course Drive have?
Some of 1219 Golf Course Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1219 Golf Course Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1219 Golf Course Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1219 Golf Course Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1219 Golf Course Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1219 Golf Course Drive offer parking?
No, 1219 Golf Course Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1219 Golf Course Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1219 Golf Course Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1219 Golf Course Drive have a pool?
No, 1219 Golf Course Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1219 Golf Course Drive have accessible units?
No, 1219 Golf Course Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1219 Golf Course Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1219 Golf Course Drive has units with dishwashers.
